WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.76 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,201. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.