WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.89 Million in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $7,524,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,767,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.