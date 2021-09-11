WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.66. 271,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,101. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $133.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

