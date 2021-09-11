WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,719. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

