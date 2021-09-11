WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,071.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $53.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,411.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.