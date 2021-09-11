WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,935 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

VOYA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 846,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,876. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

