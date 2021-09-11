WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,934 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,649. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

