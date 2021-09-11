WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.18 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

