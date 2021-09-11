WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 25,884 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 146.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 2,345,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

