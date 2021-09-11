WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,012 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 424,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.