WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,861 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of News by 22,169.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.89. 1,847,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

