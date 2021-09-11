WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,746 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $251.97. 77,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average is $255.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

