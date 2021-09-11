WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,756,475 shares of company stock worth $1,573,690,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 274.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.