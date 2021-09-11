Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires 22,046 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 1.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 163,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

