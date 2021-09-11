Wolverine Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 2.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NOCT opened at $38.91 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

