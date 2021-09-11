Wolverine Trading LLC Buys 22,046 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 1.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOCT. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October

BOCT opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

