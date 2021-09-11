Wolves of Wall Street Price Tops $118.62 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $755,770.21 and $5,074.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.62 or 0.00260933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00162121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

