WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $235,763.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.