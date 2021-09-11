World Token (WORLD) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $79,332.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Token has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00067375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00182673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.56 or 0.99982685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.30 or 0.07125983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00855247 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,406,119 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

