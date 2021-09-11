Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and $86,409.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

