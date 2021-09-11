Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 23.7% This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $530,154.66 and approximately $3,689.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $8.08 or 0.00017893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.