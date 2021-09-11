Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits One Day Volume of $289.62 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and approximately $289.62 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $45,266.44 or 0.99956846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00060517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00079567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,771 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

