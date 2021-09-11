Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,373.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,373.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $680.63 or 0.01503781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.