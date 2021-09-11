X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $167,254.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $10.14 million and $167,254.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,464,657,922 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.