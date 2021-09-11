Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

