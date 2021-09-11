Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $941,916.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

