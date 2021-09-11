XMax (XMX) Market Cap Achieves $6.05 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $250,914.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,920,834,047 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

