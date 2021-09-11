XMON One Day Volume Reaches $58,444.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $58,444.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,649.07 or 0.03643920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

