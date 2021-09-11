XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Lowered by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,342 shares during the period. XPeng comprises approximately 4.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of XPeng worth $100,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 71,429 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPeng by 85.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in XPeng by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 13.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 87.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 7,484,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,547,553. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

