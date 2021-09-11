Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

