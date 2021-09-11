XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.85 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and $104,262.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00069998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00180737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.26 or 0.99824208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.91 or 0.07115687 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00931476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 44,116,062 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

