XSGD Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0% against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $249,727.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 44,116,062 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

