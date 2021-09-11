XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, XYO has traded 202.6% higher against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $596.04 million and approximately $196.38 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

