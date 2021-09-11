Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,600 shares during the period. Yatsen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Yatsen worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 3,076,685 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YSG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

