yAxis Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00009232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 2% against the US dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $219,555.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

