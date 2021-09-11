YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $79,648.64

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $79,648.64 and $38.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,274.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07263717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.81 or 0.00392735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.87 or 0.01391231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00549438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00479536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00340235 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.