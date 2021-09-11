Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $629,900.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

