yieldwatch (WATCH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,731.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $52,731.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

