YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $335,153.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

