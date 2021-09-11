Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Up 2.9%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

