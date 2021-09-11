Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

