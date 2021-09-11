Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 8.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Yum China worth $197,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 586,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 147,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 2,186,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,141. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

