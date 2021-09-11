YUSRA (YUSRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,436.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $10,436.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00069998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00180737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.26 or 0.99824208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.91 or 0.07115687 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00931476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

