Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ball by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

