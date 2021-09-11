Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

