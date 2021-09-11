Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $83.03 on Friday. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Maximus by 250.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

