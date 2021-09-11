Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,340. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

