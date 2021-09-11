Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $2,665,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 155,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

