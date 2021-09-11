Zacks: Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.65). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover I-Mab.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 535,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,769. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.71. I-Mab has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

