Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $166.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.64 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $614.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

IONS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.